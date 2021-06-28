Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NROTC Sea Trials Graduation - Jacksonville University [Image 2 of 5]

    NROTC Sea Trials Graduation - Jacksonville University

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anderson W Branch 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210628-N-KK394-1034
    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 28, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen stand in formation prior to their Sea Trials graduation ceremony at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

    TAGS

    college
    Sea Trials
    Midshipmen
    NROTC
    JU

