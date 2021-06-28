NROTC Sea Trials Graduation - Jacksonville University

210628-N-KK394-1034

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (June 28, 2021) Naval Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) midshipmen stand in formation prior to their Sea Trials graduation ceremony at Jacksonville University in Jacksonville, Fla. Sea Trials is a 10-day milestone event where NROTC midshipmen demonstrate the skills they have learned throughout their training. Sea Trials provides midshipmen with a realistic training, leadership, and qualification experience in a high-stress and demanding environment. (U.S. navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

