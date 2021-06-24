Sgt. Robert Taylor (left), an evacuation noncommissioned officer with 1st Battalion, 144th Field Artillery Regiment of the California Army National Guard, and the emergency manager for Weed Army Community Hospital, assists Pfc. Lane Heis (center), a health care specialist with Weed ACH, with documentation June 24 during a COVID-19 vaccine event at the Dr. Mary E. Walker Center on Fort Irwin, Calif. Taylor, a Tacoma, Wash. Native, served in his civilian and National Guard capacity during the event. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 16:29 Photo ID: 6712305 VIRIN: 210624-A-PV892-9512 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.37 MB Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US Hometown: BURBANK, CA, US Hometown: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.