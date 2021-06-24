Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    Weed Army Community Hospital

    Members of Weed Army Community Hospital and 1st Battalion, 144th Field Artillery Regiment of the California Army National Guard, pose for a photograph June 24 at the Dr. Mary E. Walker Center on Fort Irwin, Calif. following a COVID-19 vaccination event. Medical personnel with 1st Bn., 144th FA Regt. augmented the COVID-19 vaccine event hosted by Weed Army Community Hospital. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    California Army National Guard
    CAANG
    Weed Army Community Hospital
    Regional Health Command Central
    COVID-19
    MHS vaccine

