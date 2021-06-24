CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines

First Lt. Katelyn Harding (right), a physician assistant with 1st Battalion, 144th Field Artillery Regiment of the California Army National Guard, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the Fort Irwin community June 24 at the Dr. Mary E. Walker Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., as Spc. Jacob Gutierrez (far left), a health care specialist with 1st Bn., 144th FA Regt., watches. Harding, a San Diego native, Gutierrez, a Rancho Cucamonga native, and other medical personnel with 1st Bn., 144th FA Regt. augmented the COVID-19 vaccine event hosted by Weed Army Community Hospital. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs)

