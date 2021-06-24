Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines [Image 2 of 4]

    CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth 

    Weed Army Community Hospital

    First Lt. Katelyn Harding (right), a physician assistant with 1st Battalion, 144th Field Artillery Regiment of the California Army National Guard, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to a member of the Fort Irwin community June 24 at the Dr. Mary E. Walker Center on Fort Irwin, Calif., as Spc. Jacob Gutierrez (far left), a health care specialist with 1st Bn., 144th FA Regt., watches. Harding, a San Diego native, Gutierrez, a Rancho Cucamonga native, and other medical personnel with 1st Bn., 144th FA Regt. augmented the COVID-19 vaccine event hosted by Weed Army Community Hospital. (Photo by Kimberly Hackbarth/ Weed ACH Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 16:29
    Photo ID: 6712302
    VIRIN: 210624-A-PV892-9526
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.23 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Hometown: BURBANK, CA, US
    Hometown: RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines [Image 4 of 4], by Kimberly Hackbarth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines
    CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines
    CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines
    CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    CAANG unit partners with Weed ACH to administer COVID-19 vaccines

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    California Army National Guard
    CAANG
    Weed Army Community Hospital
    Regional Health Command Central
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT