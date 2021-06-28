B-2 Spirit Static

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Julian Perez, 14th Flying Training Wing entry controller, stands watch outside the barrier surrounding a B-2 Spirit, June 28, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Due to sensitive information on the aircraft there are many restrictions including a background check, to be able to tour the bomber. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

Date Taken: 06.28.2021