B-2 Spirit Static

A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, made an appearance for a capabilities static display, June 28, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

