    B-2 Spirit Static [Image 1 of 4]

    B-2 Spirit Static

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, made an appearance for a capabilities static display, June 28, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6712143
    VIRIN: 210627-F-WT071-1002
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit Static [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bomber
    Stealth
    Aircraft
    B-2 Spirit
    Static
    ColumbusAFB

