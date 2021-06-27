A U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit from Whiteman Air Force Base, made an appearance for a capabilities static display, June 28, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. The B-2 Spirit is a multi-role bomber capable of delivering both conventional and nuclear munitions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6712143
|VIRIN:
|210627-F-WT071-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit Static [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
