U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Wilson (Right), 509th Bomb Wing vice commander, Col. Seth Graham (Middle), 14th Flying Training Wing commander, and Capt. John Wisocky (Left), 509th Bomb Wing B-2 pilot, pose for a photo in front of a B-2 Spirit, June 28, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Wisocky piloted the B-2 from Whiteman AFB to Columbus for a capabilities static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 15:14
|Photo ID:
|6712144
|VIRIN:
|210627-F-WT071-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.7 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US
|Hometown:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, B-2 Spirit Static [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT