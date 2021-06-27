B-2 Spirit Static

U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Wilson (Right), 509th Bomb Wing vice commander, Col. Seth Graham (Middle), 14th Flying Training Wing commander, and Capt. John Wisocky (Left), 509th Bomb Wing B-2 pilot, pose for a photo in front of a B-2 Spirit, June 28, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Wisocky piloted the B-2 from Whiteman AFB to Columbus for a capabilities static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

