    B-2 Spirit Static [Image 2 of 4]

    B-2 Spirit Static

    COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie 

    14th Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kyle Wilson (Right), 509th Bomb Wing vice commander, Col. Seth Graham (Middle), 14th Flying Training Wing commander, and Capt. John Wisocky (Left), 509th Bomb Wing B-2 pilot, pose for a photo in front of a B-2 Spirit, June 28, 2021, on Columbus Air Force Base, Miss. Wisocky piloted the B-2 from Whiteman AFB to Columbus for a capabilities static display. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessica Haynie)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 15:14
    Photo ID: 6712144
    VIRIN: 210627-F-WT071-1001
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.7 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Hometown: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-2 Spirit Static [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Jessica Haynie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

