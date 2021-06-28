Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cheyenne shifts homeport to Groton [Image 1 of 3]

    Cheyenne shifts homeport to Groton

    GROTON, CT, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christian Bianchi 

    Naval Submarine Support Center, New London

    210628-N-AY957-029 GROTON, Conn. (June 28, 2021) - The Los Angeles-class submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) arrives at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. for a scheduled homeport shift June 28, 2021. Cheyenne and crew, previously homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, will join the ranks of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christian Bianchisantiago/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 11:56
    Location: GROTON, CT, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cheyenne shifts homeport to Groton [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christian Bianchi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    submarines

