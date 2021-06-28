210628-N-AY957-121 GROTON, Conn. (June 28, 2021) - Sailors man the lines while the Los Angeles-class submarine USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) arrives at Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. for a scheduled homeport shift June 28, 2021. Cheyenne and crew, previously homeported in Pearl Harbor, will join the ranks of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Damage Controlman 3rd Class Christian Bianchisantiago/Released)

Date Taken: 06.28.2021 Date Posted: 06.28.2021 Photo ID: 6711795 VIRIN: 210628-N-AY957-121 Location: GROTON, CT, US This work, Cheyenne shifts homeport to Groton [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Christian Bianchi, identified by DVIDS