Cheyenne shifts homeport to Groton

GROTON, Conn. – Naval Submarine Base New London welcomed USS Cheyenne (SSN 773) to the waterfront in Groton, Conn., June 28, as the submarine joined the ranks of Submarine Squadron (SUBRON) 12.



The Los Angeles-class submarine completed a scheduled homeport shift from Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, in order to begin preparations for the boat’s upcoming refueling.



“Cheyenne is here to conduct preparations for the boat’s upcoming refueling and we’re really excited to welcome the boat from Pearl Harbor,” said Boland. “We look forward to working with the officers and crew of Cheyenne.”



Cmdr. Samuel Bell, commanding officer of Cheyenne and a native of Wrightstown, New Jersey, was excited to bring his boat to the submarine capital of the world.



“The crew of ‘The Legend’ is excited to join our fellow submariners in the Submarine Capital of the World,” said Bell. “We appreciate the warm reception from SUBRON 12 and thank them for helping us rejoin with our families after the trip from Hawaii.”



Cheyenne was commissioned Sept. 13, 1996 and is the third U.S. naval ship to be named after the city of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Measuring 360 feet long and displacing more than 6,900 tons, the submarine has a crew of approximately 140 Sailors.



Cheyenne is capable of supporting a variety of missions, including anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface ship warfare, strike warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance



SUBRON 12’s mission is to provide attack submarines that are ready, willing, and able to meet the unique challenges of undersea combat and deployed operations in unforgiving environments across the globe. It is one of two SUBRONs based out of Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn.

