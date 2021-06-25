Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Army Org Day Fun Run

    First Army Org Day Fun Run

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chase Bennett 

    First Army

    With Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr. and Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer leading the way, First Army Soldiers run in formation to begin the unit's Organization Day on Friday at Rock Island Arsenal, Ill.

    Fun Run
    First Army
    Rock Island Arsenal

