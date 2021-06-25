First Army Commanding General, Lt. Gen. Thomas James Jr., gives congratulatory fist bumps at the conclusion of a team-building run that kicked off the First Army Organization Day.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 11:46
|Photo ID:
|6711783
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-LF795-018
|Resolution:
|1608x1068
|Size:
|150.31 KB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, First Army Org Day Fun Run [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Chase Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
