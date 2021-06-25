Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Army Org Day Fun Run [Image 2 of 4]

    First Army Org Day Fun Run

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Chase Bennett 

    First Army

    First Army Soldiers run past the Mississippi River as the unit begins its Organization Day festivities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 11:46
    Photo ID: 6711781
    VIRIN: 210625-A-LF795-835
    Resolution: 1608x1068
    Size: 125.3 KB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Army Org Day Fun Run [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Chase Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    First Army Org Day Fun Run
    First Army Org Day Fun Run
    First Army Org Day Fun Run
    First Army Org Day Fun Run

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fun Run
    First Army
    Rock Island Arsenal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT