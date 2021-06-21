NEX Bahrain supports ships pier side

NEX Bahrain supported several visiting ships pier side at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. NEX Bahrain offered 370 Sailors a shopping opportunity, food trucks and laundry pick up and drop off service. In addition, the NEX Downrange Program delivered much needed comfort items to the ships. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

