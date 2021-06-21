NEX Bahrain supports ships pier side

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BAHRAIN

    06.21.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Bahrain supported several visiting ships pier side at Naval Support Activity Bahrain. NEX Bahrain offered 370 Sailors a shopping opportunity, food trucks and laundry pick up and drop off service. In addition, the NEX Downrange Program delivered much needed comfort items to the ships. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

