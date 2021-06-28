U.S. Air Force Col. Wade Adair, 31st Medical Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Courtney Day, 31st Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) outgoing commander, during a change of a commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2021. The 31st MDSS supports 8,700 eligible beneficiaries by providing optimal patient-focused medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2021 08:09
|Photo ID:
|6711443
|VIRIN:
|210628-F-ZX177-1032
|Resolution:
|6965x4644
|Size:
|4.18 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st Medical Support Squadron performs change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Ericka Woolever, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT