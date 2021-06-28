Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Medical Support Squadron performs change of command ceremony [Image 3 of 3]

    31st Medical Support Squadron performs change of command ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.28.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Ericka Woolever 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Wade Adair, 31st Medical Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Courtney Day, 31st Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) outgoing commander, during a change of a commander at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2021. The 31st MDSS supports 8,700 eligible beneficiaries by providing optimal patient-focused medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2021
    Date Posted: 06.28.2021 08:09
    Photo ID: 6711443
    VIRIN: 210628-F-ZX177-1032
    Resolution: 6965x4644
    Size: 4.18 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
