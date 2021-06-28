31st Medical Support Squadron performs change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Richter, 31st Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) outgoing commander, right, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Wade Adair, 31st Medical Group commander (MDG), during a change of command at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2021. The 31st MDSS provides resource management, TRICARE, patient administration, medical logistics, medical readiness, medical information services, personnel and administration, pharmacy services and clinical laboratory services, in support of the 31st MDG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

