31st Medical Support Squadron performs change of command ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Wade Adair, 31st Medical Group commander, left, and U.S. Air Force Col. Jason Richter, 31st Medical Support Squadron (MDSS) outgoing commander, pose for a photo during a change of command at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2021. The 31st MDSS supports 8,700 eligible beneficiaries by providing optimal patient-focused medical care. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ericka A. Woolever)

