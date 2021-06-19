Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs Team assists Honduran Ministry of Health, 105th Brigada [Image 9 of 10]

    JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs Team assists Honduran Ministry of Health, 105th Brigada

    SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS

    06.19.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Members with civil affairs team 4744, 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, work with soldiers of the 105th Brigada during a medical care event in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, June 19, 2021. Civil affairs works with local, national and international partners, and the community to provide assistance in health, education, and food and water stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs Team assists Honduran Ministry of Health, 105th Brigada

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    medical
    health care
    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    ARSOUTH
    ARFOR

