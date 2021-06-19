JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs Team assists Honduran Ministry of Health, 105th Brigada

Members with civil affairs team 4744, 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, work with soldiers of the 105th Brigada during a medical care event in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, June 19, 2021. Civil affairs works with local, national and international partners, and the community to provide assistance in health, education, and food and water stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

