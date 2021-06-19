JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs Team assists Honduran Ministry of Health, 105th Brigada

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras – Team members with civil affairs team (CAT) 4744, 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), Joint Task Force-Bravo (JTF-B), Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, conducted a medical care event with members of CEPUDO and 105th Brigada soldiers with the Honduran Army, June 19, to provide medical care and humanitarian aid donations to residents in Choloma, Honduras.



Before the event, CAT 4744 donated $24,000 worth of medicine and personal protective equipment through U.S. Southern Command’s Humanitarian Assistance Program (HAP).



“The HAP donation was completed in order to assist the Ministry of Health (MoH) and the 105th Brigada to provide medical service to the Honduran people of Choloma,” said U.S. Army Capt. Dakota Parker, team chief with CAT 4744, 478th Civil Affairs Battalion, JTF-B. “Many of these individuals do not receive any healthcare outside of these events, and by the MoH bringing the doctors to the community, those who otherwise could not walk and/or afford transport to a hospital or clinic can attend these events and receive care.”



Other donations included rice, beans, flour and 5,000 eggs for approximately 400 people by Leonel Herrera-Pena Blanca, a non-government organization from the Department of Santa Barbara, and 200 bags that contained food for a family of four, for two weeks, as well as clothing for each family member from CEPUDO, a non-government organization from San Pedro Sula.



The acronym Training, Education, Production, Unification, Development and Organization describes what CEPUDO does for communities.



“These medical events are held to provide direct point of care medical services to citizens of historically poor and isolated areas of the Department of Cortez,” said Parker. “As members of civil affairs, we live in the communities that we serve and work daily, and directly with community leaders and department heads that serve those in need.”



The event concluded with a total of 578 Hondurans treated through preventive health, general medicine, behavioral health, dental and pharmacy.



“We work to mitigate drivers of instability within the Department of Cortez and the entirety of Honduras,” said Parker. “By working with local, national and international partners, and the communities, we can provide assistance in the areas of health, education, food and water stability.”

