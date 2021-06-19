JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs Team assists Honduran Ministry of Health, 105th Brigada

Members with CEPUDO and civil affairs team 4744 with the 478th Civil Affairs Battalion (Airborne), Joint Task Force-Bravo, Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, provide humanitarian aid donations to residents of Choloma, Honduras, during a medical care event in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, June 19, 2021. Training, Education, Production, Unification, Development and Organization are the words to describe CEPUDO, a non-government organization in San Pedro Sula, that donated 200 bags of food that contained enough food for a family of four for two weeks, as well as clothing for each family member. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

