Mexican Army Brigade General Rubén Darío Díaz Esparza, departing Chief of Studies presents IADC leadership with a Going Away Gift on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., June 23, 2021. Brigade General Rubén Darío Díaz presented the gift as a thank you for the college leadership, staff and faculty for the past 2 years of support, friendship and professional growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 18:03
|Photo ID:
|6710975
|VIRIN:
|210623-F-VO743-1005
|Resolution:
|5754x3237
|Size:
|9.96 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Brigade General Diaz Presents IADC with Going Away Gift [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
