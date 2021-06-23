Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brigade General Diaz Presents IADC with Going Away Gift [Image 5 of 6]

    Brigade General Diaz Presents IADC with Going Away Gift

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer Da Cunha 

    Inter-American Defense College

    Mexican Army Brigade General Rubén Darío Díaz Esparza, departing Chief of Studies presents IADC leadership with a Going Away Gift on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., June 23, 2021. Brigade General Rubén Darío Díaz presented the gift as a thank you for the college leadership, staff and faculty for the past 2 years of support, friendship and professional growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 18:03
    Photo ID: 6710976
    VIRIN: 210623-F-VO743-1004
    Resolution: 5893x3315
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigade General Diaz Presents IADC with Going Away Gift [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army South
    Mexico
    USSOUTHCOM
    OAS
    IADC
    IADB

