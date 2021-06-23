Mexican Army Brigade General Rubén Darío Díaz Esparza, departing Chief of Studies presents IADC leadership with a Going Away Gift on Fort Lesley J. McNair, Washington, D.C., June 23, 2021. Brigade General Rubén Darío Díaz presented the gift as a thank you for the college leadership, staff and faculty for the past 2 years of support, friendship and professional growth. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mozer O. Da Cunha)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.27.2021 18:03 Photo ID: 6710974 VIRIN: 210623-F-VO743-1002 Resolution: 5618x3160 Size: 9.79 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Brigade General Diaz Presents IADC with Going Away Gift [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Mozer Da Cunha, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.