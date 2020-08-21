US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde

U.S. Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division and U.S. contractors prepare Mine Resistant Ambush Protection vehicles,MRAP, to be transported off of base in support of the Resolute Support retrograde mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, August 21, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris)

