U.S. Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division conducting sling-load operations in support of the Resolute Support retrograde mission in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 14:28
|Photo ID:
|6710929
|VIRIN:
|200907-A-NN123-0201
|Resolution:
|4480x6720
|Size:
|11.82 MB
|Location:
|JALALABAD, AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
