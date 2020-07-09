Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde

    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde

    JALALABAD, AFGHANISTAN

    09.07.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jeffery Harris 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers from 10th Mountain Division conducting sling-load operations in support of the Resolute Support retrograde mission in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, September 9, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 14:28
    Photo ID: 6710929
    VIRIN: 200907-A-NN123-0201
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 11.82 MB
    Location: JALALABAD, AF 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde, by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde
    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde

    TAGS

    Drawdown
    Retrograde
    Afghanistan
    UnitedStates
    OFS
    AfghanistanRetrograde

