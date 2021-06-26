FORT BUCHANAN, P.R.— Sgt. Maj. Julio Linares, the noncommissioned officer in charge, marched the color guard towards the 1st Mission Support Command commanding general at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2021. Soldiers from the 166th Regional Support Group were the color guard for the change of responsibility.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6710924
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-VK509-729
|Resolution:
|960x754
|Size:
|104.43 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility
