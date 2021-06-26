Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility [Image 3 of 4]

    U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility

    PUERTO RICO

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Ramos Muniz 

    1st Mission Support Command

    FORT BUCHANAN, P.R.— Sgt. Maj. Julio Linares, the noncommissioned officer in charge, marched the color guard towards the 1st Mission Support Command commanding general at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2021. Soldiers from the 166th Regional Support Group were the color guard for the change of responsibility.

