Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility [Image 2 of 4]

    U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility

    PUERTO RICO

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Katherine Ramos Muniz 

    1st Mission Support Command

    FORT BUCHANAN, P.R.—Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Meunier said his remarks during the change of responsibility at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2021. Meunier expressed his commitment to serve the 1st Mission Support Command.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 12:16
    Photo ID: 6710923
    VIRIN: 210626-A-VK509-604
    Resolution: 960x560
    Size: 45.83 KB
    Location: PR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Army Reserve Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility
    U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility
    U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility
    U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #usarmyreserve #1stmsc #change-of-responsability #ceremony

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT