FORT BUCHANAN, P.R.—Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Meunier said his remarks during the change of responsibility at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2021. Meunier expressed his commitment to serve the 1st Mission Support Command.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 12:16
|Photo ID:
|6710923
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-VK509-604
|Resolution:
|960x560
|Size:
|45.83 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility
LEAVE A COMMENT