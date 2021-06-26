FORT BUCHANAN, P.R— Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Jurasek, the senior federal Army officer in the Caribbean, turns Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Meunier his senior enlisted advisor at a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2021. The change of responsibility is an event rich in tradition and heritage.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 12:21
|Photo ID:
|6710900
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-VK509-964
|Resolution:
|960x746
|Size:
|79.37 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Reserve Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Katherine Ramos Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility
LEAVE A COMMENT