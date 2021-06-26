U.S. Army Reserve-Puerto Rico, Change of Responsibility

FORT BUCHANAN, P.R— Brig. Gen. Jeffrey W. Jurasek, the senior federal Army officer in the Caribbean, turns Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Meunier his senior enlisted advisor at a change of responsibility ceremony at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2021. The change of responsibility is an event rich in tradition and heritage.

