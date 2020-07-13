U.S. Soldiers and contractors load High Mobility Multi-purposed Wheeled Vehicles, HUMVs, to be sent for transport in support of the Resolute Support retrograde mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, July 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.13.2020 Date Posted: 06.27.2021 13:04 Photo ID: 6710890 VIRIN: 200713-A-NN123-0087 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 5.59 MB Location: KANDAHAR, AF Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.