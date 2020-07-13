U.S. Soldiers and contractors load High Mobility Multi-purposed Wheeled Vehicles, HUMVs, to be sent for transport in support of the Resolute Support retrograde mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, July 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 13:04
|Photo ID:
|6710890
|VIRIN:
|200713-A-NN123-0087
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.59 MB
|Location:
|KANDAHAR, AF
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS
