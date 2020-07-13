U.S. Soldiers and contractors load High Mobility Multi-purposed Wheeled Vehicles, HUMVs, to be sent for transport in support of the Resolute Support retrograde mission in Afghanistan, July 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2020
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 13:04
|Photo ID:
|6710891
|VIRIN:
|200713-A-NN123-0069
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.69 MB
|Location:
|KANDAHAR, AF
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
