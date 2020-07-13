Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde [Image 3 of 7]

    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde

    KANDAHAR, AFGHANISTAN

    07.13.2020

    Photo by Sgt. Jeffery Harris 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Soldiers and contractors load High Mobility Multi-purposed Wheeled Vehicles, HUMVs, to be sent for transport in support of the Resolute Support retrograde mission in Kandahar, Afghanistan, July 13, 2020. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jeffery J. Harris)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 13:04
    Photo ID: 6710889
    VIRIN: 200713-A-NN123-0075
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.51 MB
    Location: KANDAHAR, AF 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jeffery Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde
    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde
    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde
    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde
    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde
    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde
    US Forces Afghanistan Retrograde

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Drawdown
    Retrograde
    Afghanistan
    UnitedStates
    OFS
    AfghanistanRetrograde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT