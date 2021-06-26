New York Guard Staff Sgt. Stanley Cohen, the chief signal non-commissioned officer assigned to the 56th Area Command, New York Guard, alongside New York Guard Spc. Richard Toscano who is assigned to the Headquarters Detachment, New York Guard, tests a radio system at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., June 26-27, 2021. The New York National Guard works with various New York State defense forces such as the New York Naval Militia, New York Guard, and Civil Air Patrol in the annual Empire Challenge to conduct training in rapid communications,

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.27.2021 11:16 Photo ID: 6710888 VIRIN: 062621-Z-XK819-0005 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 5.69 MB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Empire Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.