2021 Empire Challenge

U.S. Army Spc. Andre Poorman, a signal support specialist assigned to the 42nd Combat Aviation Brigade, tests a radio system at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., June 26-27, 2021. The New York National Guard works with various New York State defense forces such as the New York Naval Militia, New York Guard, and Civil Air Patrol in the annual Empire Challenge to conduct training in rapid communications, logistics, food service, and disaster response in preparation for a coastal storm. (New York Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

