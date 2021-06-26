Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2021 Empire Challenge [Image 1 of 4]

    2021 Empire Challenge

    CORTLANDT MANOR, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Amouris Coss 

    138th Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. Paul Ghiron, the Director of Emergency Services for the New York Wing, Civil Air Patrol, alongside U.S. Army Sgt. Raymond Konney, an Intelligence analyst with the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, train together at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., June 26-27, 2021. The New York National Guard works with various New York State defense forces such as the New York Naval Militia, New York Guard, and Civil Air Patrol in the annual Empire Challenge to conduct training in rapid communications, logistics, food service, and disaster response in preparation for a coastal storm. (New York Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 11:16
    Photo ID: 6710885
    VIRIN: 062621-Z-XK819-0003
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Empire Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2021 Empire Challenge
    2021 Empire Challenge
    2021 Empire Challenge
    2021 Empire Challenge

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Empire Shield
    ARNG
    138th PAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT