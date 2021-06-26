Lt. Col. Paul Ghiron, the Director of Emergency Services for the New York Wing, Civil Air Patrol, alongside U.S. Army Sgt. Raymond Konney, an Intelligence analyst with the 53rd Troop Command, New York Army National Guard, train together at Camp Smith Training Site, Cortlandt Manor, N.Y., June 26-27, 2021. The New York National Guard works with various New York State defense forces such as the New York Naval Militia, New York Guard, and Civil Air Patrol in the annual Empire Challenge to conduct training in rapid communications, logistics, food service, and disaster response in preparation for a coastal storm. (New York Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.27.2021 11:16 Photo ID: 6710885 VIRIN: 062621-Z-XK819-0003 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.68 MB Location: CORTLANDT MANOR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2021 Empire Challenge [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Amouris Coss, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.