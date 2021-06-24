INDIAN OCEAN (June 24, 2021) – An SH-3 Sea King, assigned to the Indian Naval Air Arm, lands on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) during a cross deck exercise. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 07:30
|Photo ID:
|6710716
|VIRIN:
|210624-N-MQ703-1010
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.59 MB
|Location:
|US
This work, Bilateral Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jaimar Carson Bondurant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
