INDIAN OCEAN (June 24, 2021) – An SH-3 Sea King, assigned to the Indian Naval Air Arm, flies past the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) during a bilateral exercise. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.27.2021 07:30
|Photo ID:
|6710714
|VIRIN:
|210624-N-MQ703-1025
|Resolution:
|5125x3417
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Bilateral Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Jaimar Carson Bondurant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT