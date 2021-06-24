INDIAN OCEAN (June 24, 2021) – An SH-3 Sea King, assigned to the Indian Naval Air Arm, flies past the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97) during a bilateral exercise. Halsey is attached to Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

