INDIAN OCEAN (June 24, 2021) Ships from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG 5) sail alongside ships from the Indian Navy during a bilateral exercise. Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.27.2021 by PO3 Jaimar Carson Bondurant