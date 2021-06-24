INDIAN OCEAN (June 24, 2021) Ships from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG 5) sail alongside ships from the Indian Navy during a bilateral exercise. Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)
|06.24.2021
|06.27.2021 07:30
|6710713
|210624-N-MQ703-1024
|5424x3616
|914.44 KB
|US
|4
|1
