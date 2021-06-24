Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    INDIAN OCEAN (June 24, 2021) Ships from the Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG 5) sail alongside ships from the Indian Navy during a bilateral exercise. Commander, Task Force 70/Carrier Strike Group 5 conducting underway operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jaimar Carson Bondurant)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.27.2021 07:30
    Weapons Familiarization Training

    indian ocean
    bilateral exercise
    uss halsey
    ddg97

