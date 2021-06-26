Sgt. Tyler James Saucerman, with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to Staff Sgt. at North Fort Hood, Texas, June 26, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6710482
|VIRIN:
|062621-Z-VD828-0064
|Resolution:
|4905x3270
|Size:
|926.4 KB
|Location:
|NORTH FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Promote New Staff Sergeant [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
