Sgt. Tyler James Saucerman, with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to Staff Sgt. at North Fort Hood, Texas, June 26, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6710478
|VIRIN:
|062621-Z-VD828-0023
|Resolution:
|4682x3121
|Size:
|734.15 KB
|Location:
|NORTH FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Promote a New Staff Sgt. [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
