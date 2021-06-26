Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NORTH FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Sgt. Tyler James Saucerman, with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to Staff Sgt. at Fort Hood, Texas, June 26, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 19:03
    Photo ID: 6710481
    VIRIN: 062621-Z-VD828-0053
    Resolution: 5751x3834
    Size: 860.32 KB
    Location: NORTH FORT HOOD, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Promote New Staff Sergeant [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

