Sgt. Tyler James Saucerman, with the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, is promoted to Staff Sgt. at Fort Hood, Texas, June 26, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brandon Julson)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6710481
|VIRIN:
|062621-Z-VD828-0053
|Resolution:
|5751x3834
|Size:
|860.32 KB
|Location:
|NORTH FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade Promote New Staff Sergeant [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT