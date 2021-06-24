210624-N-CT127-0049 SAN DIEGO (June 24, 2021)- Sailors load a Mk 48 advanced capability torpedo onto the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756), June 24. U.S. military forces are present and active in and around the Pacific in support of allies and partners and a free and open Indo-Pacific for more than 75 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Josue L. Escobosa/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 17:18 Photo ID: 6710467 VIRIN: 210624-N-CT127-0049 Resolution: 4388x2529 Size: 895.34 KB Location: CA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Scranton ADCAP Onload [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Josue EscobosaEscobosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.