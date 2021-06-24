USS Scranton ADCAP Onload

210624-N-CT127-0025 SAN DIEGO (June 24, 2021)- Sailors load a Mk 48 advanced capability torpedo onto the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756), June 24. U.S. military forces are present and active in and around the Pacific in support of allies and partners and a free and open Indo-Pacific for more than 75 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Josue L. Escobosa/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 17:18
|Location:
|CA, US
