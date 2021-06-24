Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Scranton ADCAP Onload [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Scranton ADCAP Onload

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Josue EscobosaEscobosa 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    210624-N-CT127-0044 SAN DIEGO (June 24, 2021)- Sailors load a Mk 48 advanced capability torpedo onto the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756), June 24. U.S. military forces are present and active in and around the Pacific in support of allies and partners and a free and open Indo-Pacific for more than 75 years. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Josue L. Escobosa/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 17:18
    Photo ID: 6710466
    VIRIN: 210624-N-CT127-0044
    Resolution: 4572x2761
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Scranton ADCAP Onload [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Josue EscobosaEscobosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Scranton ADCAP Onload
    USS SCRANTON ADCAP Onload
    USS Scranton ADCAP Onload
    USS Scranton ADCAP Onload

    submarines
    indopacific
    leathality

