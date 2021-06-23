Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan Activates Firemain [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Bataan Activates Firemain

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Ailes 

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    210624-N-HA192-1028
    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (June 24, 2021) - Damage Controlman 1st Class Charles Register, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), inspects firemain systems during a firemain restoration evolution, June 24, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew F. Brown)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 12:33
    Photo ID: 6710342
    VIRIN: 210624-N-HA192-1028
    Resolution: 5937x3958
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bataan Activates Firemain [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Justin Ailes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    USS Bataan
    LHD 5
    Preservation
    Firemain
    Navy
    Yard period

