    PORTSMOUTH, VA. (June, 23, 2021) - Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Tvontea Belcher, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), activates the ship's firemain system during a firemain restoration evolution, June 23, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stephen Mueller)

    This work, Firemain Restoration [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Justin Ailes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan Activates Firemain
    Firemain Restoration
    Firemain Restoration

    USS Bataan (LHD 5)

    USS Bataan

