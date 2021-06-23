210623-N-BK371-1020

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (June, 23, 2021) - Electrician's Mate 2nd Class Tvontea Belcher, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), activates the ship's firemain system during a firemain restoration evolution, June 23, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stephen Mueller)

