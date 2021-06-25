210625-N-LZ839-1339

PORTSMOUTH, VA. (June, 25, 2021) - Fireman William Storey, assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5), tests for firemain pressure during a firemain restoration evolution, June 25, 2021. Bataan is in port at General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard for a maintenance availability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Darren Newell)

