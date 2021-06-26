Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, pins the Army Commendation Medal on Maj. Timothy Ladwig, aide de camp, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, during a frocking ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 26, 2021. Ladwig will be a part of the Blue Team during his time at Camp Afrijan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker 1TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 11:06
|Photo ID:
|6710288
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-KR241-368
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.11 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st TSC Frocking Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
