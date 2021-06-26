Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st TSC Frocking Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    1st TSC Frocking Ceremony

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jimmie Baker 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Timothy Ladwig, aide de camp, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, was just frocked to the rank of major during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 26, 2021. Ladwig stated he was thankful for the opportunity given to him by the 1st TSC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 1TSC Public Affairs)

    This work, 1st TSC Frocking Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    1st TSC
    1st Theater Sustainment Command
    Camp Arifjan
    Frocking Ceremony
    Army

