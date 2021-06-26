Maj. Timothy Ladwig, aide de camp, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, was just frocked to the rank of major during a ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 26, 2021. Ladwig stated he was thankful for the opportunity given to him by the 1st TSC. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 1TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 11:08
|Photo ID:
|6710287
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-KR241-272
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st TSC Frocking Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS
