Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, presents the Army Commendation Medal certificate to Maj. Timothy Ladwig, aide de camp, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, during a frocking ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 26, 2021. Ladwig will be a part of the 1st TSC Plans Team during his time at Camp Afrijan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 1TSC Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 11:21
|Photo ID:
|6710286
|VIRIN:
|210626-A-KR241-188
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.69 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st TSC Frocking Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT