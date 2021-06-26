Maj. Gen. John P. Sullivan, commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, presents the Army Commendation Medal certificate to Maj. Timothy Ladwig, aide de camp, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, during a frocking ceremony at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, June 26, 2021. Ladwig will be a part of the 1st TSC Plans Team during his time at Camp Afrijan. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jimmie Baker, 1TSC Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 11:21 Photo ID: 6710286 VIRIN: 210626-A-KR241-188 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.69 MB Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st TSC Frocking Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Jimmie Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.